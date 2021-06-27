        <
        >

          Washington Nationals RHP Erick Fedde goes on 10-day IL with oblique strain

          10:00 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          MIAMI -- Washington Nationals right-handed pitcher Erick Fedde went on the 10-day injured list Sunday because of an oblique strain, with the move retroactive to Thursday.

          Fedde is 4-4 with a 3.90 ERA in 11 starts. He had thrown 21 consecutive scoreless innings before giving up five runs in four innings in the Nationals' 13-12 win over Philadelphia on Wednesday.

          Washington recalled right-handed pitcher Andres Machado from Triple-A Rochester, where he had a 2.63 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 13⅔ innings as a reliever.