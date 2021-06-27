The Houston Astros have a major league-best seven finalists to start in the 2021 All-Star Game.
The top-three finalists for each position based on fan voting in each league, plus designated hitter for the American League were announced Sunday.
Three teams -- the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays -- have five finalists for the Midsummer Classic, which will be played July 13 at Coors Field.
Voting on the finalists begins Monday and ends Thursday. The AL and NL All-Star starters, based on those votes, will be announced Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. The remainder of the All-Star teams will be unveiled next Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
The finalists:
Catchers:
AL:
NL:
First Base:
AL:
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays
Yuli Gurriel, Astros
Jose Abreu, White Sox
NL:
Max Muncy, Dodgers
Anthony Rizzo, Cubs
Second Base:
AL:
Marcus Semien, Blue Jays
Jose Altuve, Astros
NL:
Ozzie Albies, Braves
Gavin Lux, Dodgers
Third Base:
AL:
Alex Bregman, Astros
Yoan Moncada, White Sox
NL:
Kris Bryant, Cubs
Nolan Arenado, Cardinals
Justin Turner, Dodgers
Outfield:
AL:
Aaron Judge, Yankees
Michael Brantley, Astros
Teoscar Hernandez, Blue Jays
Alex Verdugo, Red Sox
Randal Grichuk, Blue Jays
NL:
Jesse Winker, Reds
Mookie Betts, Dodgers
Chris Taylor, Dodgers
Joc Pederson, Cubs
Mike Yastrzemski, Giants
Designated Hitter:
AL:
Shohei Ohtani, Angels
J.D. Martinez, Red Sox
Yordan Alvarez, Astros