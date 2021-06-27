        <
        >

          Houston Astros lead way with seven MLB All-Star finalists

          1:59 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Houston Astros have a major league-best seven finalists to start in the 2021 All-Star Game.

          The top-three finalists for each position based on fan voting in each league, plus designated hitter for the American League were announced Sunday.

          Three teams -- the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays -- have five finalists for the Midsummer Classic, which will be played July 13 at Coors Field.

          Voting on the finalists begins Monday and ends Thursday. The AL and NL All-Star starters, based on those votes, will be announced Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. The remainder of the All-Star teams will be unveiled next Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

          The finalists:

          Catchers:

          AL:

          1. Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals

          2. Martin Maldonado, Astros

          3. Yasmani Grandal, Chicago White Sox

          NL:

          1. Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants

          2. Yadier Molina, St. Louis Cardinals

          3. Willson Contreras, Cubs

          First Base:

          AL:

          1. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays

          2. Yuli Gurriel, Astros

          3. Jose Abreu, White Sox

          NL:

          1. Max Muncy, Dodgers

          2. Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves

          3. Anthony Rizzo, Cubs

          Second Base:

          AL:

          1. Marcus Semien, Blue Jays

          2. Jose Altuve, Astros

          3. DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees

          NL:

          1. Ozzie Albies, Braves

          2. Adam Frazier, Pittsburgh Pirates

          3. Gavin Lux, Dodgers

          Third Base:

          AL:

          1. Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox

          2. Alex Bregman, Astros

          3. Yoan Moncada, White Sox

          NL:

          1. Kris Bryant, Cubs

          2. Nolan Arenado, Cardinals

          3. Justin Turner, Dodgers

          Outfield:

          AL:

          1. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

          2. Aaron Judge, Yankees

          3. Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins

          4. Michael Brantley, Astros

          5. Adolis García, Texas Rangers

          6. Teoscar Hernandez, Blue Jays

          7. Cedric Mullins, Baltimore Orioles

          8. Alex Verdugo, Red Sox

          9. Randal Grichuk, Blue Jays

          NL:

          1. Ronald Acuna Jr.

          2. Nick Castellanos, Cincinnati Reds

          3. Jesse Winker, Reds

          4. Mookie Betts, Dodgers

          5. Chris Taylor, Dodgers

          6. Juan Soto, Washington Nationals

          7. Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

          8. Joc Pederson, Cubs

          9. Mike Yastrzemski, Giants

          Designated Hitter:

          AL:

          1. Shohei Ohtani, Angels

          2. J.D. Martinez, Red Sox

          3. Yordan Alvarez, Astros