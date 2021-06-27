The Houston Astros have a major league-best seven finalists to start in the 2021 All-Star Game.

The top-three finalists for each position based on fan voting in each league, plus designated hitter for the American League were announced Sunday.

Three teams -- the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays -- have five finalists for the Midsummer Classic, which will be played July 13 at Coors Field.

Voting on the finalists begins Monday and ends Thursday. The AL and NL All-Star starters, based on those votes, will be announced Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. The remainder of the All-Star teams will be unveiled next Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The finalists:

Catchers:

AL:

NL:

First Base:

AL:

NL:

Second Base:

AL:

NL:

Third Base:

AL:

NL:

Outfield:

AL:

NL:

Designated Hitter:

AL: