Mariners pitcher Hector Santiago is ejected in the fifth inning for foreign substances on his glove. (0:44)

Seattle Mariners pitcher Hector Santiago was ejected in the fifth inning of Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox after umpires inspected his glove.

Santiago, 33, was pulled from the game after giving up two walks and two hits in the inning.

Per the league's new rule on inspecting pitchers for foreign substances, Santiago handed his glove over to be inspected by home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi, who ejected him moments later. From replays, it looked like the umpires were checking the inside of Santiago's glove.

The glove could be seen being wrapped up by the authenticator to be further inspected later under the new rule that went into effect Monday.

Santiago could face a 10-game suspension and the team would not be able to replace him on the roster during that time frame. He is the first pitcher ejected under the new rule.

Santiago is in his first season with the Mariners. He entered Sunday's action with a 1-1 mark and a 2.45 ERA in eight appearances.