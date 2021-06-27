The San Diego Padres placed right-hander Dinelson Lamet on the 10-day injured list Sunday with forearm inflammation after he left Saturday night's start in the third inning.

Lamet (2-3) left the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks with one out in the third inning, one batter after surrendering Eduardo Escobar's 17th home run. He allowed two home runs in his 2⅓ innings and four earned runs, taking the loss as the Diamondbacks snapped their modern-era major league record 24-game losing streak with a 10-1 victory.

The Padres have been bringing Lamet along slowly after he missed his final regular-season start of 2020 with an elbow issue. He chose to rehab in the offseason rather than have reconstructive surgery.

The Padres' Dinelson Lamet was removed from Saturday's game after he felt fatigue in his forearm and was having trouble gripping his slider.. Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

He has made it through five innings only twice in nine starts this year.

Padres manager Jayce Tingler said after Saturday's game that Lamet felt fatigue in his forearm and was having trouble gripping his slider. The Padres also noticed a drop in his velocity during the third inning.

Right-hander James Norwood was recalled from Triple-A El Paso in a corresponding move Sunday.

