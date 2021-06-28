Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story announced Monday he will take part in the All-Star Game Home Run Derby at Coors Field.

Story joins the Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani and New York Mets' Pete Alonso as players confirming they will take part in the derby. Sources also confirmed to ESPN that the Baltimore Orioles' Trey Mancini will participate.

Story tweeted: "Can't wait to compete in the 2021 Home Run Derby!! Denver, let's gooo!!"

Can't wait to compete in the 2021 Home Run Derby!! Denver, let's gooo!! pic.twitter.com/aNKTfuWQc5 — Trevor Story (@Tstory2) June 28, 2021

Story, in the final year of his contract with the Rockies and the subject of trade speculation, has nine home runs this season. The two-time All-Star has 143 home runs in his career.

He will attempt to become the fourth player to win the derby at their home ballpark. Bryce Harper was the last to do it in 2018 when he was with the Washington Nationals and the event was held at Nationals Park.

The derby was not held last season as there was no All-Star Game because of the coronavirus pandemic. Alonso defeated the Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 23-22 in the final round of the 2019 event.

Guerrero, who leads the major leagues with 26 home runs this season, said last week he will not participate this year so he can stay fresh for the second half of the season. The San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., who is tied with Ohtani for second in home runs with 25, also has declined an invitation.

The 2021 Home Run Derby will be held on July 12 and be televised by ESPN.