NEW YORK -- Outfielder Jasson Dominguez, signed by the New York Yankees in July 2019 for $5.1 million, went 0 for 2 with a walk Monday in his professional debut, for the Florida Complex League Yankees against the FCL East Tigers.

The 18-year-old hit leadoff and played center field for the rookie level team, going 0 for 2 with a strikeout and foul popup to third against 21-year-old Australian left-hander Jack O'Loughlin and walking against 20-year-old Dominican right-hander Wilmer Fenelon.

Dominguez's signing bonus matched that of Oakland shortstop Robert Puason for the highest in the 2019-20 international amateur free agent class.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone met Dominguez and saw him take batting practice two years ago when he went with bench coach Carlos Mendoza to visit Gary Sanchez, Luis Severino and Miguel Andujar in the Dominican Republic.

"I've actually got to watch quite a bit of video of him in extended spring training, whether it be live at-bats off our pitchers or watching Sevy a few weeks ago when he was starting his return, Dominguez was one of the live hitters he's facing," Boone said.

"A special talent. And from all I can tell and all I hear is a really good kid. So look forward to him starting his career and charting his own path and hopefully the hype and the pressure doesn't become too much of a factor or is something that also can fuel a player, too. But he'll chart his own path and go at his pace and hopefully be impacting us at some point," he said.