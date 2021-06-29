Martyl Reinsdorf, the wife of longtime Chicago White Sox and Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf, died Monday after a long illness, the major league team said in a news release.

Martyl Reinsdorf, 85, designed five of the Bulls' six NBA championship rings, as well as the White Sox's World Series championship ring in 2005. She was as philanthropic as she was creative, helping to distribute over 1 million coloring books, crayons, markers and toys to hospitals, orphanages and shelters around the world, according to the release.

"My mother had such a heart for children," her son, Bulls COO Michael Reinsdorf, said. "The joy she brought through her coloring books made me so proud to be her son. As a father, I loved seeing her being such an involved grandmother with my children."

Martyl received the 2004 Clarence Troyer Volunteer of the Year Award, and she was recognized in 2011 by American Friends of Hebrew University with the Torch of Learning Award.

Born in Denver, her family moved to Chicago in 1944. She met Jerry Reinsdorf while both were attending George Washington University. Reinsdorf has owned the White Sox since 1981 and the Bulls since 1985.

Martyl is survived by her three children and nine grandchildren.