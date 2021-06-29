The Toronto Blue Jays acquired reliever Adam Cimber and outfielder Corey Dickerson, who is injured, in a trade Tuesday with the Miami Marlins, a source told ESPN, confirming multiple reports.

Miami obtained infielder Joe Panik and minor league reliever Andrew McInvale.

The Blue Jays were targeting Cimber, a sidewinding right-hander, and took on Dickerson's remaining salary -- about $4.5 million -- to acquire him, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins had said last week that one of his goals before the July 30 trade deadline was to add pieces to his bullpen.

Dickerson is sidelined with a bruised left foot and is expected to be in a walking boot for at least two more weeks. His departure ensures that 23-year-old outfield prospect Jesus Sanchez will get playing time for the Marlins in left field.

Right-hander Adam Cimber has a 2.88 ERA out of the bullpen for the Marlins this season. AP Photo/Joe Puetz

Cimber, 30, is 1-2 with a 2.88 ERA in 34⅓ innings for the Marlins this season, his first with the team. He has struck out 21 batters and has allowed 11 walks. He has a 3.69 ERA in 170⅔ innings in 185 appearances in his career.

He will be eligible for arbitration beginning next year and is under the team's control until 2025.

Dickerson, 32, bats left-handed and is hitting .260 with two home runs and 14 RBIs in 62 games this season, his second with the Marlins. He is a career .282 hitter with 124 home runs and 401 RBIs in 890 games. He was an All-Star for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2017 when he hit a career-best 27 home runs.

Dickerson, who signed a two-year, $17.5 million contract with the Marlins in 2020, is scheduled to be a free agent after this season.

Panik, 30, is hitting .246 with two home runs and 11 RBIs for the Blue Jays this season, his second with the franchise. He made starts at third base, second base and first base for Toronto this season. He is a career .268 hitter with 41 home runs and 251 RBIs in 765 games. He was an All-Star with the San Francisco Giants when he hit a career-best .312. He also won a Gold Glove at second base for the Giants in 2016.

He will be a free agent after this season.

McInvale has a 2.55 ERA in 15 games at Single A and Double A.

The deal could be the first of several before the trade deadline for the Marlins, who are last in the NL East. Toronto is third in the AL East.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.