Chicago Cubs backup catcher Jose Lobaton has been placed on the 60-day injured list after he landed on his right shoulder after jumping over Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Josh Hader while trying to beat out a ground ball Tuesday night.

The Cubs said Lobaton suffered a sprain.

Lobaton, who was serving as a pinch hitter with two outs in the ninth inning, hit a bouncer to the right of Milwaukee first baseman Jace Peterson, who then flipped the ball to Hader for the final out of a 2-1 victory.

Hader, however, missed the bag with his foot and dove back to tag the base just ahead of Lobaton, who then had to jump over Hader to avoid hitting him.

Lobaton landed squarely on his shoulder, with Cubs manager David Ross saying after the game that the injury was "pretty serious."

Lobaton was hitless in 11 at-bats for the Cubs since being called up June 11. To take his place on the roster, the Cubs called up catcher Taylor Gushue from Triple-A Iowa.