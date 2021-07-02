This won't be your typical All-Star break for Major League Baseball. It's been two years since the last Midsummer Classic, so baseball fans will have plenty to celebrate during what will be an action-packed three days in Denver.

The 2021 MLB All-Star Game will take place Tuesday, July 12, at Coors Field after a decision to move the event from Atlanta this spring.

After being canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic and shortened Major League Baseball season in 2020, the festivities will return starting with the Futures Game on Sunday, July 11, the Home Run Derby on Monday, July 12 (8 p.m. ET on ESPN), and concluding with the All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 13. The 2021 MLB draft will also take place from July 11-13 in Denver (First-round coverage, Sunday, July 11, on ESPN).

With two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani among the first to commit to this summer's Home Run Derby, it's sure to be a star-studded week in the Mile High City. Check below to see our complete coverage with features, this year's American League and National League rosters, the full schedule for MLB All-Star Week festivities as well as how and when to watch.

Key links:

National League starters

1B: Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves

2B: Adam Frazier, Pittsburgh Pirates

SS: Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres

3B: Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals

C: Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants

OF: Ronald Acuña Jr.. Atlanta Braves

OF: Nick Castellanos, Cincinnati Reds

OF: Jesse Winker, Cincinnati Reds

American League starters

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

2B: Marcus Semien, Toronto Blue Jays

SS: Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox

3B: Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox

C: Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals

OF: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

OF: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

OF: Teoscar Hernandez, Toronto Blue Jays

DH: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels