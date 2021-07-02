NEW YORK -- Outfielder Brandon Nimmo was activated from the injured list by the Mets before Friday's Subway Series opener with the Yankees after missing two months because of a detached hand ligament.

Nimmo was set to bat leadoff and play center field at Yankee Stadium.

He hit .172 (5-for-29) with a double and zero RBIs during a nine-game injury rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Syracuse.

New York also reinstated Marcus Stroman from the bereavement list. He is scheduled to start Saturday, when the Yankees start ace Gerrit Cole.

Right-hander Jeurys Familia and catcher Tomas Nido were activated from the 10-day injured list along with Nimmo.

Left-hander David Peterson was placed on the 10-day injured list with right side soreness, a move retroactive to Thursday. He left Wednesday night's start at Atlanta after three innings because of pain.

Right-hander Thomas Szapucki, catcher Patrick Mazeika, infielder Travis Blankenhorn were optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.

New York also obtained left-hander Anthony Banda from the San Francisco Giants for minor league infielder Will Toffey. The 27-year-old Banda was assigned to Syracuse. He is 3-2 with a 6.86 ERA at Triple-A Sacramento this season and has a 4-3 record and 5.96 ERA in five major league starts and 13 relief appearances with Arizona in 2017 and Tampa Bay from 2018 to 2020.

Toffey hit .178 with six homers and 16 RBIs this year for Double-A Binghamton.