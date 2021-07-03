Washington Nationals outfielder Kyle Schwarber is expected to miss time after suffering a "significant" hamstring strain during Friday's game, manager Dave Martinez told reporters.

Gerardo Parra is set to replace Schwarber for Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers as the Nationals evaluate their plan going forward, Martinez said.

Schwarber suffered the injury to his right hamstring while rounding first base in the second inning of the Nationals' 10-5 loss to the Dodgers. After singling to the right-center-field gap, Schwarber grimaced while rounding first, made a hard stop as Cody Bellinger cut off the line drive and reached for his hamstring after he returned to first base.

The left fielder had set a franchise record with 16 homers in June -- seven of them leading off a game -- as he helped the Nationals turn their season around and climb back into the National League East race. He became the third player in major league history to hit 16 home runs in 18 games, and only Sammy Sosa (20 in 1998) has hit more homers in June.

