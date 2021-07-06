ARLINGTON, Texas -- - Detroit Tigers center fielder Daz Cameron was scratched from the starting lineup with a sprained right big toe after crashing into the wall before the series opener with the Texas Rangers on Monday night.

With the Tigers playing at Globe Life Field for the first time, Cameron was tracking fly balls during pregame batting practice when he ran into the wall. He walked off gingerly with a trainer after going down.

Detroit made five changes to its batting order after the removal of Cameron, who was supposed to bat sixth against the Rangers. Rookie Akil Baddoo was added to the lineup in center field to hit in the leadoff spot. Left fielder Robbie Grossman, who was initially listed first, dropped to the No. 6 spot.

A 24-year-old prospect, Cameron is hitting .207 with three home runs and nine RBIs in 18 games for the Tigers this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.