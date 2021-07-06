NEW YORK -- Tom Hallion will be the plate umpire and crew chief for the All-Star Game at Denver's Coors Field on July 13.

Hallion, a 28-year major league veteran, was left-field umpire for the 1992 All-Star Game in San Diego and second base umpire for the 2008 game at Yankee Stadium.

He will be joined by CB Bucknor (first base), Chris Guccione (second base), Lance Barrett (third base), David Rackley (left field) and Adam Hamari (right field).

Bucknor worked left field at the 2005 game in Detroit, and Guccione worked right field in the 2011 game at Arizona. Barrett, Rackley and Hamari will each work their first All-Star Game.

Greg Gibson will be the replay umpire in New York.

Colorado-based Dave Einspahr will be the official scorer.

In addition, NL manager Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers invited Reggie Smith to be an honorary coach. Smith was a member of the Dodgers' 1981 World Series champions.

Double-A umpires Darius Ghani (home), Michael Rains (first), Mark Stewart (second) and Sam Burch (third) will work Saturday's All-Star Futures Game.