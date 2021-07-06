HOUSTON -- Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson is joining the All-Star Home Run Derby at Denver's Coors Field on July 12.

Olson began Tuesday with 20 home runs. He is a first-time All-Star this season and leads the A's in batting average (.283), home runs, RBIs (53) and hits (82). He has 123 home runs in his career.

He tweeted his participation before the Athletics played at Houston.

Excited to announce I'll be participating in the 2021 @mlb Home Run Derby! pic.twitter.com/8pXKoWjI5g — Matt Olson (@mattolson21) July 6, 2021

He joins Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, Los Angeles Angels pitcher-designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, Baltimore Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso and Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story in the derby.

Alonso won the most recent derby in 2019.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.