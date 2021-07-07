The Los Angeles Dodgers have canceled Trevor Bauer's bobblehead night, scheduled for Aug. 19, and have removed all of his merchandise from the team and online store, a team representative confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Dodgers said they "did not feel it was appropriate" to continue to promote those items "while investigations continue by Major League Baseball and the Pasadena Police Department."

Bauer, placed on paid administrative leave by MLB on Friday, has been accused by a woman of choking her until she lost consciousness on multiple occasions, punching her in several areas of her body and leaving her with injuries that required hospitalization over the course of two sexual encounters earlier this year, according to a domestic violence restraining order that was filed in L.A. County Superior Court last week, copies of which were obtained by ESPN.

The restraining order was executed as a temporary ex parte, which can be attained without input from the other party. Bauer's side plans to deny the account during a hearing scheduled for July 23, according to his representatives. Last week, those representatives issued a statement denying that Bauer had assaulted the woman, calling the encounters "wholly consensual."

Bauer's administrative leave expires on Friday, but the Dodgers have already mapped out their pitching schedule without him leading up to the All-Star break. MLB can continue to extend Bauer's leave but would require the consent of the MLB Players Association. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said recently that he doesn't expect Bauer to return to the team when his initial leave expires.

The city of Pasadena and MLB are conducting separate investigations, and there has been no indication when those will be completed. Bauer, the 2020 National League Cy Young Award winner as a member of the Cincinnati Reds, joined the Dodgers with a record-setting three-year, $102 million contract in February.