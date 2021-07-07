Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto and Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo were announced Wednesday for Monday's All-Star Home Run Derby at Denver's Coors Field, completing the eight-slugger field.

A first-time All-Star, Soto, 22, began Wednesday with 10 home runs. He announced his participation on Instagram before the Nationals played at San Diego.

The Rangers confirmed after their game against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday that Gallo, selected to his second All-Star Game this year, will also participate. Gallo, 27, hit two home runs in the Rangers' 5-3 loss, giving him 23 for the season.

He joins Los Angeles Angels pitcher-designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson, Baltimore Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini and Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story in the derby.

Alonso won the most recent derby in 2019.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.