Don Mattingly will return to manage the Miami Marlins in 2022, general manager Kim Ng said Thursday.

Ng revealed the decision during Bally Sports Florida's telecast of Miami's game Thursday afternoon against the Los Angeles Dodgers, saying the Marlins will exercise the mutual option on Mattingly's contract for 2022.

"We've exercised our portion [of the contract], and Donnie has said that he wants to be back for 2022," Ng said. "So we're pretty excited about that one."

Mattingly, 60, is in his sixth season with the Marlins and entered Thursday with a record of 345-446 with the organization. He is the winningest and longest-tenured manager in Marlins franchise history.

Miami is 38-47 this season after its surprising run to the postseason last year under Mattingly, who was named National League Manager of the Year in 2020 after guiding the club to a 31-29 record and an NLDS appearance during the pandemic-shortened season.

"Donnie has been steady at the helm, and I think that's one of his greatest attributes," Ng said Thursday. "He's incredibly patient. I think he's got a great way with the young players. He's very positive with them."

The Marlins have been plagued by injuries to several key players this season, including star outfielder Starling Marte, veteran third baseman Brian Anderson and top pitching prospect Sixto Sanchez.

A six-time All-Star and American League MVP during his playing career with the Yankees, Mattingly also managed the Dodgers for five seasons from 2011 to 2015, going 446-363 and reaching the postseason three times over that span.