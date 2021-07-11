Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel provide insight into the factors that will shape the Pirates' selection with the top pick in the MLB draft. (3:40)

Why the choice for the No. 1 pick in the MLB draft is still wide open (3:40)

It's 2021 MLB draft day at the Bellco Theatre in Denver.

The Pittsburgh Pirates start the night on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick, followed by the Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles, with the first 36 picks of this year's event scheduled to be made on Sunday. Rounds 2-10 will take place starting at 1 p.m. ET on Monday, and the draft concludes with Rounds 11-20 beginning at noon Wednesday.

Which of this year's highly regarded foursome of prep shortstops will come off the board first? Where will Vanderbilt co-aces Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker be selected? And which teams will make the picks that surprise everyone?

See below for analysis of all the picks in the first round, along with complete selections for every team in every round.

30. Cincinnati Reds

Competitive balance round A

31. Miami Marlins

32. Detroit Tigers

33. Milwaukee Brewers

34. Tampa Bay Rays

35. Cincinnati Reds

36. Minnesota Twins