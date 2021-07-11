It's 2021 MLB draft day at the Bellco Theatre in Denver.
The Pittsburgh Pirates start the night on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick, followed by the Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles, with the first 36 picks of this year's event scheduled to be made on Sunday. Rounds 2-10 will take place starting at 1 p.m. ET on Monday, and the draft concludes with Rounds 11-20 beginning at noon Wednesday.
Which of this year's highly regarded foursome of prep shortstops will come off the board first? Where will Vanderbilt co-aces Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker be selected? And which teams will make the picks that surprise everyone?
See below for analysis of all the picks in the first round, along with complete selections for every team in every round.
1. Pittsburgh Pirates
2. Texas Rangers
3. Detroit Tigers
4. Boston Red Sox
5. Baltimore Orioles
6. Arizona Diamondbacks
7. Kansas City Royals
8. Colorado Rockies
9. Los Angeles Angels
10. New York Mets
11. Washington Nationals
12. Seattle Mariners
13. Philadelphia Phillies
14. San Francisco Giants
15. Milwaukee Brewers
16. Miami Marlins
17. Cincinnati Reds
18. St. Louis Cardinals
19. Toronto Blue Jays
20. New York Yankees
21. Chicago Cubs
22. Chicago White Sox
23. Cleveland Indians
24. Atlanta Braves
25. Oakland Athletics
26. Minnesota Twins
27. San Diego Padres
28. Tampa Bay Rays
29. Los Angeles Dodgers
Compensation picks
30. Cincinnati Reds
Competitive balance round A
31. Miami Marlins
32. Detroit Tigers
33. Milwaukee Brewers
34. Tampa Bay Rays
35. Cincinnati Reds
36. Minnesota Twins