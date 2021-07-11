        <
        >

          2021 MLB draft tracker live updates: Results for all first-round picks, order, analysis and highlights

          play
          Why the choice for the No. 1 pick in the MLB draft is still wide open (3:40)

          Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel provide insight into the factors that will shape the Pirates' selection with the top pick in the MLB draft. (3:40)

          4:30 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          It's 2021 MLB draft day at the Bellco Theatre in Denver.

          The Pittsburgh Pirates start the night on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick, followed by the Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles, with the first 36 picks of this year's event scheduled to be made on Sunday. Rounds 2-10 will take place starting at 1 p.m. ET on Monday, and the draft concludes with Rounds 11-20 beginning at noon Wednesday.

          Which of this year's highly regarded foursome of prep shortstops will come off the board first? Where will Vanderbilt co-aces Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker be selected? And which teams will make the picks that surprise everyone?

          See below for analysis of all the picks in the first round, along with complete selections for every team in every round.

          7 p.m. ET: Watch the 2021 MLB draft on ESPN

          Mock draft 3.0 | 2.0 | 1.0

          Team-by-team draft guide: Fits, needs for all 30 teams

          Ranking the top 200 MLB draft prospects

          1. Pittsburgh Pirates

          2. Texas Rangers

          3. Detroit Tigers

          4. Boston Red Sox

          5. Baltimore Orioles

          6. Arizona Diamondbacks

          7. Kansas City Royals

          8. Colorado Rockies

          9. Los Angeles Angels

          10. New York Mets

          11. Washington Nationals

          12. Seattle Mariners

          13. Philadelphia Phillies

          14. San Francisco Giants

          15. Milwaukee Brewers

          16. Miami Marlins

          17. Cincinnati Reds

          18. St. Louis Cardinals

          19. Toronto Blue Jays

          20. New York Yankees

          21. Chicago Cubs

          22. Chicago White Sox

          23. Cleveland Indians

          24. Atlanta Braves

          25. Oakland Athletics

          26. Minnesota Twins

          27. San Diego Padres

          28. Tampa Bay Rays

          29. Los Angeles Dodgers

          Compensation picks

          30. Cincinnati Reds

          Competitive balance round A

          31. Miami Marlins

          32. Detroit Tigers

          33. Milwaukee Brewers

          34. Tampa Bay Rays

          35. Cincinnati Reds

          36. Minnesota Twins