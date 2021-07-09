San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish will likely not participate in next week's All-Star Game after the right-hander exited Thursday's start with back tightness, manager Jayce Tingler said Friday.

"I would say it's pretty unlikely," Tingler told reporters Friday about Darvish attending Tuesday's game at Coors Field. "Without getting into detail, I think he's going to be in a good place in a couple days. But I do feel it's going to be tough for him to be able to go, just knowing how he's feeling with his back and hip right now."

Tingler said "things could change," but he expects Darvish won't miss a start for the Padres entering the second half of the season.

Darvish pitched only three innings in Thursday's 9-8 victory over the Washington Nationals, giving up six runs on eight hits. He has a 7-3 record with a 3.09 ERA and 125 strikeouts.

In addition, the Padres placed left-handers Blake Snell (gastroenteritis) and Drew Pomeranz (left forearm inflammation) on the 10-day injured list.

Snell, who is 3-3 with a 4.99 ERA, has been dealing with stomach issues. His move is retroactive to July 6. Pomeranz has a 1.59 ERA in 18 appearances, with his move retroactive to July 7.

San Diego called up right-handers Reiss Knehr, who will start Friday's game vs. Colorado, and Miguel Diaz from El Paso.

The team also designated right-hander Aaron Northcraft for assignment, and sent catcher Austin Nola to El Paso to begin a rehab assignment.