The San Francisco Giants placed All-Star catcher Buster Posey on the 10-day injured list with a left thumb contusion, the team announced Friday.

Posey, 34, hasn't played since suffering the injury in the sixth inning of a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on the Fourth of July.

Manager Gabe Kapler said at the time X-rays on the thumb came back negative. Posey was injured after taking an awkward shot to his glove on a foul tip by Daulton Varsho.

Recently named to his seventh All-Star team, Posey is batting .328 with 12 homers.

In a corresponding move, the Giants activated right-hander Logan Webb.