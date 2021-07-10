The Mets' Taijuan Walker and Brewers' Freddy Peralta have been added to the National League All-Star team and will make their first Midsummer Classic appearances.

Walker (7-3, 2.50) started New York's 13-4 win over Pittsburgh on Friday night and was informed after the game by manager Luis Rojas that he'd be replacing teammate Jacob deGrom, who is skipping the All-Star Game in Denver.

Peralta is pitching Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds. He learned Friday night that he's the All-Star replacement for teammate Brandon Woodruff. Since Woodruff is pitching Sunday against the Reds, he wouldn't have been able to pitch in Tuesday's All-Star Game.

The 25-year-old Peralta has earned his first All-Star appearance by going 7-3 with a 2.23 ERA.

"It feels great, man,'' Peralta said. "I was waiting for this moment. It's a dream come true.''

San Diego pitcher Yu Darvish is likely to miss the All-Star Game because of back tightness, Padres manager Jayce Tingler said Friday.