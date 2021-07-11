Four people were arrested on illegal weapons possession charges at a Denver hotel just two blocks from Coors Field as All-Star Game festivities began this weekend.

Denver police arrested three men and one woman Friday night at the Maven Hotel after receiving a tip. The Denver Police Department also announced Saturday that evidence was recovered after search warrants were obtained for two rooms at the hotel, and two vehicles were impounded.

The police department has not announced details about the evidence, but local ABC affiliate Denver7, citing multiple law enforcement sources, reported Saturday that police discovered 16 long guns, body armor and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition from an eighth-floor hotel room that had a balcony overlooking Denver's downtown area.

Police executed the search warrants for the rooms after receiving the tip from a maid at the hotel, according to multiple reports.

Richard Platt, 42, Gabriel Rodriguez, 48, and Ricardo Rodriguez, 44, all were arrested on the investigation of possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Platt and Gabriel Rodriguez also face charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Kanoelehua Serikawa, 43, was arrested on investigation of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Platt and Serikawa also have warrants from another jurisdiction.

"The investigation and arrests were the result of a tip from the public, serving as an excellent example of the critical role the community plays in public safety," the Denver Police Department said as part of a statement Saturday night. "DPD encourages residents and visitors to always be aware of their surroundings and to report suspicious or illegal activity to police immediately."

A Denver police spokesperson initially said Friday night that the arrests did not appear to be connected to All-Star Week events, according to local affiliate Fox 31, but the investigation was ongoing as of Sunday morning.

Coors Field is set to host Major League Baseball's All-Star Game on Tuesday night, but festivities connected with the midseason event began last week. The Maven Hotel is located on Wazee Street in downtown Denver within the city's Ballpark District, which has hosted a street festival called "Stars & Stripes Streetfest" that started July 2.