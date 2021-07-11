The Boston Red Sox signed closer Matt Barnes to a two-year contract extension on Sunday, the team announced.

The deal, which runs through the 2023 season, includes a club option for 2024.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 31-year-old right-hander is 4-2 and has 19 saves with a 2.68 ERA in 37 appearances this season. He was selected as an All-Star for the first time in his career.

He has spent his entire career with the Red Sox and is 30-23 with 34 saves and a 3.94 ERA and 500 strikeouts in 362 appearances. With 360 relief innings, he ranks fourth in franchise history behind Bob Stanley (552), Mike Timlin (394) and Jonathan Papelbon (393).

Barnes was a key piece of the Red Sox's 2018 World Series championship team, winning games in both the American League Championship Series and the World Series. He made 10 appearances in all that postseason and didn't allow a run in nine of them. Overall, he is 2-0 with a 0.87 ERA in 11 appearances in the playoffs.