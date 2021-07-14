Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays is one of 40 first-timers participating in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game. It's only right that he took advantage of this milestone to also honor his Hall of Fame father, Vladimir Guerrero Sr., a nine-time All-Star.

Vladdy Jr. showed up to represent the American League squad with a custom-made glove featuring an iconic throwback picture of him and his father in matching Expos gear from the early 2000s.

How it started ➡️ how it's going



Vladdy's All-Star glove is epic. pic.twitter.com/coY6zE1eON — MLB (@MLB) July 13, 2021

Just under 20 years later, the 22-year-old phenom has already cemented his place as one of the new faces in baseball, and he remains in contention for the Triple Crown.

As the namesake of an MLB legend, there were plenty of eyes on Vladdy Jr. once he entered the majors in 2019, and his inaugural All-Star appearance is yet another example of how he has risen to the challenge.