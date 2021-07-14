The administrative leave for Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has been extended by nearly two weeks to July 27, sources told ESPN.

The move pushes Bauer's leave past a scheduled July 23 hearing for a domestic violence restraining order filed by a woman in L.A. County Superior Court.

Major League Baseball and the Pasadena, California police department are conducting separate investigations into Bauer after the woman said in the order that he choked her until she lost consciousness on multiple occasions, punching her in several areas of her body and leaving her with injuries that required hospitalization over the course of two sexual encounters this year, the last of which occurred on May 16 at Bauer's Pasadena home.

Bauer's representatives issued a statement denying that Bauer had assaulted the woman, calling the encounters "wholly consensual."

It's the third time Bauer's leave has been extended; the first two times were by seven-day increments. The Major League Baseball Players Association also needed to provide consent for the leave to be extended.

While on leave, Bauer continues to get paid by the Dodgers, from whom he is receiving around $1.5 million per week.

ESPN's Jeff Passan and Alden Gonzalez contributed to this report.