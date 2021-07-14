Outfielder Adam Eaton, who was unconditionally released by the Chicago White Sox on Monday, has been signed by the Los Angeles Angels, it was announced Wednesday.

Eaton, 32, was in his second stint with the White Sox after signing a one-year, $8 million deal that included a team option for 2022. He was batting .201/.298/.344/.642 with five homers, 28 RBIs and 33 runs scored over 58 games this season.

The left-handed Eaton, who was designed for assignment last Wednesday, has also played for the Washington Nationals and Arizona Diamondbacks during his 10 MLB seasons. He has a career .278 batting average with 65 home runs and 317 RBIs.