Major League Baseball has placed Washington Nationals infielder Starlin Castro on administrative leave under the joint MLB-MLBPA domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy, the league announced on Friday.

No reason was given for Castro's leave and MLB had no further comment beyond the announcement.

Per the policy, Castro's leave may last up to seven days, barring an extension.

Administrative leave, adopted under the joint domestic violence policy between MLB and the MLB Players Association, is not considered a suspension; the player still is paid his full salary despite not residing on the active roster.

Castro has appeared in 87 games for the Nationals this season. He's batting .283 with three home runs and 38 RBIs.