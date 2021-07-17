Jake Cronenworth hits for the cycle in the Padres' blowout win vs. the Nationals. (1:42)

WASHINGTON -- San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth hit for the cycle for the first time in his major league career as his team blew out the Washington Nationals 24-8 on Friday night.

After lining out in the first inning, Cronenworth had a two-run double in the second, an RBI triple in the third, a solo homer in the fifth and an infield single against the shift in the sixth. Jurickson Profar replaced him at second base in the bottom of the seventh.

The Padres, who finished the first half by losing two of three to the Rockies, had 22 hits against seven Washington pitchers and set a franchise record for runs. San Diego scored in every inning except the seventh as the Nationals allowed the most runs since the franchise moved to Washington in 2005.

Among the barrage was two homers from Wil Myers, including a grand slam in the second inning. Tommy Pham had four hits, including a homer, and scored five runs.

Cronenworth's cycle was the third in Padres' history, following Matt Kemp (2015) and Myers (2017). Charlie Blackmon of the Rockies is the only other player to hit for the cycle against the Nationals, accomplishing the feat on the final day of the 2018 season.

The 27-year-old Cronenworth is batting .276 with 12 home runs and 34 RBIs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.