Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts left Saturday night's game at the Colorado Rockies with right hip irritation, the team announced.

Betts exited the game after running out his third double of the game in the seventh inning. Betts slowed his gait and gingerly ran to second base.

A team trainer hustled onto the field to tend to him and then walked him off the field and into the clubhouse. He was replaced by Gavin Lux.

Prior to the injury, Betts was 4-for-4 with a home run, three doubles, three runs scored and an RBI.

Betts was selected to this year's All-Star Game but opted out due to what he called an accumulation of "nagging'' injuries.

Entering Saturday's game, Betts was hitting .261 with 13 home runs and 39 RBIs.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.