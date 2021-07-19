        <
          Miami Marlins put Jazz Chisholm Jr., Garrett Cooper on 10-day injured list

          6:12 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          WASHINGTON -- The Miami Marlins placed infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. and infielder/outfielder Garrett Cooper on the 10-day injured list Monday after the pair got hurt a day earlier in Philadelphia.

          Chisholm left in the first inning with a left shoulder contusion following a diving attempt on Bryce Harper's single in short right field.

          Cooper departed in the eighth inning after a collision at first base with Travis Jankowski. He has a left elbow sprain.

          The Marlins open a three-game series against the Washington Nationals on Monday night.

          Miami recalled outfielder Lewis Brinson and selected right-handed relief pitcher Andrew Bellatti from Triple-A Jacksonville.