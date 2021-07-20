The Texas Rangers were routed 14-0 by the Detroit Tigers on Monday night. They've now lost six straight games, the last three by a combined score of 29-0.

The last major league team to allow that many runs while being shut out in three straight games was the 1906 Brooklyn Superbas, who were outscored 31-0 between July 6-9.

"If anyone on this team isn't embarrassed right now, they shouldn't be on the field and they shouldn't be part of our organization right now," Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. "These guys all want to play in the major leagues, but you have to earn that."

The Rangers have now been outscored 51-7 in their last six games, the worst run differential (-44) in any six-game span in franchise history and the worst by any team this season. They're one shutout shy of tying the longest streak by any team since 1900.

The Associated Press and ESPN's Stats and Information contributed to this report.