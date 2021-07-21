2021 MLB trade deadline tracker, rumors, news, analysis and latest buzz

The 2021 MLB trade deadline is approaching fast, with front offices weighing their biggest needs before 4 p.m. ET on July 30 arrives.
Will the Chicago Cubs deal away some of their most well-known players, including Kris Bryant, Craig Kimbrel, Javier Baez and Anthony Rizzo, before they hit the free-agent market this winter? Are the Minnesota Twins ready to make blockbuster trades sending away Byron Buxton, Josh Donaldson, Nelson Cruz and Jose Berrios after a disappointing first half of the season? Could All-Stars Joey Gallo, Max Scherzer and Eduardo Escobar be on new teams by the end of the month?
Which of the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies will be among the teams who add a big-name star to their rosters? And what will the New York Yankees decide to do in the midst of an up-and-down season in the Bronx?
Whether your favorite club is looking to add or subtract -- or stands somewhere in between -- here's the freshest intel we're hearing, reaction to completed deals and what to know for every team as trade season unfolds.
Cubs trade Joc Pederson to Braves for 1B prospect