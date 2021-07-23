Chris Carlin breaks down why he loves the Mets trading for Rich Hill. (2:28)

The New York Mets are finalizing a deal to acquire left-handed starting pitcher Rich Hill from the Tampa Bay Rays, sources told ESPN.

Reliever Tommy Hunter and minor league catcher Matt Dyer are headed back to the Rays, sources told ESPN.

It's the second trade in two days for the Rays, who acquired slugger Nelson Cruz from the Minnesota Twins in a four-player trade on Thursday.

Hill, 41, is 6-4 with a 3.87 ERA in 19 starts for the Rays this season. He had been scheduled to start Friday's game against the Cleveland Indians.

Hunter, 35, previously pitched for the Rays in 2017. The 14-year veteran has made four appearances for the Mets this season and hasn't allowed a run. The right-hander has a career ERA of 4.04.

The 22-year-old Dyer, drafted by the Mets in the fourth round in 2020, is hitting .194 with seven home runs and 20 RBIs for Single-A St. Lucie this season.

The first-place Mets are in desperate need for starting pitching help, with ace Jacob deGrom and left-hander David Peterson currently on the injured list.

In addition, Carlos Carrasco, who hasn't pitched in the majors this season, struggled in his most recent rehab start with Triple-A Syracuse, allowing three home runs in 1⅔ innings. Noah Syndergaard, who is working his way back from Tommy John surgery, had his rehab paused in May because of elbow soreness.

The Mets have used 15 different starting pitchers this season, tied with the Miami Marlins for most in the major leagues this season, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

The news of the trade was first reported by FanSided, while the New York Post first reported the news of the players headed to Tampa Bay.

ESPN's Jeff Passan contributed to this report.