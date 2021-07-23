The Cincinnati Reds placed outfielder Nick Castellanos on the 10-day injured list Friday because of a microfracture in his right wrist. The move was made retroactive to Tuesday.

Castellanos, a first-time All-Star this season, is tied for second in the major leagues with a .329 batting average and 29 doubles. He also leads the Reds with 59 RBIs and 111 hits and has 18 home runs, tied for second on the team.

He suffered the injury on July 16 when he was hit by a pitch thrown by the Milwaukee Brewers' Adrian Houser. X-rays taken after the game were negative but Castellanos told Jomboy Media on Wednesday that a CAT scan revealed he has a microfracture.

Reds manager David Bell had been staying away from using Castellanos because of the injury but the outfielder was used as a defensive replacement in the top of the 11th inning on Tuesday against the New York Mets and flied out to right field in the bottom half of the inning.

In other moves Friday, the Reds placed left-hander Amir Garrett on the three-day paternity list, recalled right-hander Vladimir Gutierrez and infielder Alejo Lopez from Triple-A Louisville and released right-hander Jose De Leon.

The Reds enter Friday's games in second place in the NL Central, 6½ games behind the Brewers.