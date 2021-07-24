BOSTON -- Losing starter Eduardo Rodriguez once again to injury was not in the Boston Red Sox's plans. The club is hoping for the best after Rodriguez had to be taken out in the second inning of Friday night's game against the New York Yankees with what was later described by the Red Sox as "migraine symptoms."

Rodriguez had a solid first inning, retiring the three Yankees he faced on 11 pitches. In the second frame, Rodriguez issued a lead-off walk to Gary Sanchez, followed by a hit by Gleyber Torres and an RBI double by Brett Gardner, which gave the Yankees an early 1-0 lead.

It was after facing Gardner that Rodriguez was approached by the Red Sox trainers and medical staff on the mound. After a short check-up, Rodriguez walked off the field under his own power, appearing dazed and covered with sweat, accompanied by the Red Sox trainers.

Right-hander Phillips Valdez took over for Rodriguez, who threw only 25 pitches.

Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez threw just 25 pitches before leaving in the second inning Friday night with migraine symptoms. Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

After missing all of last season with heart complications due to myocarditis after contracting COVID-19, Rodriguez has returned to full health. Nonetheless, the 28-year-old lefty has logged a subpar 2021 season, which he has called the "hardest" of his career.

Manager Alex Cora has repeatedly praised Rodriguez and believes that he could return to his 2019 form and finish the year strong. Rodriguez came into Friday night's game with a 7-2 record and a 5.19 ERA.

"I'm glad he's healthy, I'm glad he's throwing the ball well and we'll count on him in the second part of the season," Cora said ahead of the All-Star break. "Little by little, he keeps putting his pieces together. Now, he's the guy we saw in 2019, the guy we saw in the playoffs in 2018."

In his first game since the All-Star break on Friday, July 16, Rodriguez threw 5⅔ scoreless innings and struck out eight batters in Boston's 4-0 win over the Yankees.