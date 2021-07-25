        <
          San Diego Padres acquire All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier from Pittsburgh Pirates, sources say

          6:54 PM ET
          • Jeff PassanESPN
          The San Diego Padres are acquiring second baseman Adam Frazier from the Pittsburgh Pirates, sources told ESPN.

          Frazier, 29, who leads baseball in hits this year, is not a free agent until after the 2022 season.

          In exchange, the Pirates are acquiring right-hander Michell Miliano, shortstop Tucupita Marcano and outfielder Jack Suwinski, a source told ESPN's Kiley McDaniel.

          Frazier entered Sunday hitting .327 -- the second-best average in Major League Baseball -- with four home runs and 32 RBIs.

          A 2020 Gold Glove finalist and All-Star this season, Frazier was the Pirates' second-longest tenured player, behind right fielder Gregory Polanco.

          When asked about possibly being traded a week ago, Frazier said he wasn't letting it distract him.

          "It's pretty cool to be recognized like that and have teams want you," Frazier said. "It means a lot. It tells you you're playing well, but I still have to worry about playing baseball."