The San Diego Padres are acquiring second baseman Adam Frazier from the Pittsburgh Pirates, sources told ESPN.

Frazier, 29, who leads baseball in hits this year, is not a free agent until after the 2022 season.

In exchange, the Pirates are acquiring right-hander Michell Miliano, shortstop Tucupita Marcano and outfielder Jack Suwinski, a source told ESPN's Kiley McDaniel.

Frazier entered Sunday hitting .327 -- the second-best average in Major League Baseball -- with four home runs and 32 RBIs.

A 2020 Gold Glove finalist and All-Star this season, Frazier was the Pirates' second-longest tenured player, behind right fielder Gregory Polanco.

When asked about possibly being traded a week ago, Frazier said he wasn't letting it distract him.

"It's pretty cool to be recognized like that and have teams want you," Frazier said. "It means a lot. It tells you you're playing well, but I still have to worry about playing baseball."