HOUSTON -- The Texas Rangers are amid their worst skid in nearly 30 years after a 3-1 loss to the Houston Astros on Sunday.

The Rangers have now lost 12 games in a row, tied for the second-longest losing streak in team history and the first time they've dropped a dozen straight since 1982. The Texas record is 15 straight losses in September 1972, under manager Ted Williams in the team's first season after moving from Washington.

"The players are taking accountability to this," Texas manager Chris Woodward said. "You can tell they are frustrated. Our staff has never wavered. ... It's gut-wrenching. I mean it really is. It's the toughest situation I've been apart of, and I know a lot of these guys can say the same thing."

"We cannot stop. We cannot stop fighting. We cannot stop believing that we are going to get out of this because there is no help. You can't expect things to turn on a dime," he said.

The Rangers' 0-10 road trip was the worst in team history. Texas went 0-9 on a trip earlier this season from May 25-June 3.

"Nobody likes to lose," Texas outfielder David Dahl said. "We have to figure it out. ... It's a rough time. We have to stay together, keep battling, keep pushing. We're definitely going to learn a lot from this. I think it will make us better in the end."

The Rangers will try to break their streak back home against the Arizona Diamondbacks, who hold the worst record in MLB at 31-70. That two-game series will start Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.