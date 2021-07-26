The New York Yankees, facing some important decisions with Friday's trade deadline looming, on Monday acquired right-handed reliever Clay Holmes from the Pittsburgh Pirates for minor league infielders Diego Castillo and Hoy Park.

Holmes is 3-2 with a 4.93 ERA in 44 relief appearances with the Pirates this year. In four seasons with Pittsburgh, he is 5-7 with a 5.57 ERA over 91 games, including four starts.

Park appeared in one game with the Yankees, on July 16 against Boston. He had a .307 batting average, along with 11 homers and 32 RBIs between Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Castillo hit .277 with 11 homers and 32 RBIs with Somerset.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Yankees returned catcher Rob Brantly to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The Yankees (51-47) started Monday nine games behind AL East-leading Boston and eight back of the second-place Tampa Bay Rays.

