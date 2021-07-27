Vlad Guerrero Jr. rocks custom-made Toronto Blue Jays Jordan 1's

Toronto Blue Jays third basemen, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. aka "Vlad Jr." and "Vladdy Jr." sported a pair of custom-made Jordan 1 sneakers during Monday's game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

The sneaker reads "Dominican Slugger" across the Nike check and also features a Blue Jays logo and print of a baseball on the side.

Vlad Guerrero Jr. sporting some very cool kicks today. https://t.co/azDKmQjQ5c pic.twitter.com/FPivhr9VzS — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) July 26, 2021

Guerrero is also the first Blue Jays player with 80 RBIs before August since Edwin Encarnción had 89 through July of 2016 and the youngest player in franchise history to do it.

The only other Blue Jays to do it before turning 25 were John Olerud in 1993 and Vernon Wells in 2003. Guerrero finished with two hits and an RBI in Monday's game.