Washington Nationals All-Star shortstop Trea Turner has tested positive for COVID-19, leading him to exit the team's game against the Phillies in Philadelphia in the first inning Tuesday night.

Turner was pulled after scoring on Josh Bell's home run in the top of the first. Gerardo Parra replaced him in the lineup.

The timeline for Turner's positive result suggests his test was taken Monday.

He's the second prominent player to test positive Tuesday; Milwaukee Brewers slugger Christian Yelich also did so and is experiencing mild symptoms despite being vaccinated. It wasn't immediately known if Turner is vaccinated, too.

Turner is hitting .322 with 21 stolen bases this season. His name has been mentioned in trade rumors as the Nationals (45-54 entering Tuesday) have fallen out of the playoff race.

He'll now be out at least 10 days, which would take him past Friday's trade deadline.