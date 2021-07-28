The Oakland Athletics are finalizing a deal to acquire center fielder Starling Marte from the Miami Marlins in exchange for left-hander Jesus Luzardo, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The Marlins will cover the remainder of Marte's contract, sending more than $4 million to Oakland, sources said.

Marte, 32, is hitting .306 with seven home runs and 25 RBIs for the Marlins this season. He missed time earlier this season with a fractured rib.

Luzardo, 23, is 2-4 with a 6.87 ERA in 38 innings pitched. He has made 13 appearances, including six starts.

Marte, who is a career .288 hitter, is scheduled to become a free agent after this season. Luzardo is under team control through 2025.