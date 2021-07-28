The Cincinnati Reds made a move to improve their bullpen before the trade deadline, acquiring right-handed reliever Mychal Givens from the Colorado Rockies.

In exchange for Givens, the Reds sent right-handed minor leaguers Case Williams and Noah Davis to Colorado.

Givens, 31, has a 2.73 ERA in 29⅔ innings this season and has a 3-2 record. He has a career ERA of 3.36 and also has 21 saves in seven seasons.

The trade is the second made by the Reds to improve their bullpen in consecutive days. On Tuesday, they acquired right-hander Luis Cessa and left-hander Justin Wilson from the New York Yankees for a player to be named.

Williams, 19, is 2-5 with a 5.55 ERA in 13 appearances (12 starts) in Class A this season. Davis, 22, is 3-6 with a 3.60 ERA in 13 starts at the Class A level this season.

The trade marks a return to the Rockies' organization for Williams, who was selected in the fourth round by the franchise in the 2020 draft. Colorado had traded Williams to the Reds in a four-player trade last November to acquire reliever Robert Stephenson.

The Reds entered Wednesday's games in second place in the National League Central, seven games behind the Milwaukee Brewers. The Rockies are in fourth place in the NL West, 19½ games behind the San Francisco Giants.