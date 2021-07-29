The Texas A&M board of regents voted 8-1 on Wednesday to direct president M. Katherine Banks to vote in favor of extending invitations to Oklahoma and Texas to join the SEC.

The board released a statement after its meeting, which was conducted in executive session.

"Although the Board had concerns about the communication process relating to this matter, today the Board received the information it needed to properly consider the long-term ramifications of possible expansion," it said. "The board concluded that this expansion would enhance the long-term value of the SEC to student athletes and all of the institutions they represent -- including Texas A&M."

The move likely paves the way for a unanimous vote among SEC members for expansion, whenever the league votes on the matter.

On Monday, Texas and Oklahoma issued a joint statement saying that they intend to remain in the Big 12 through June 30, 2025, because that's when the current Big 12 media rights deal expires -- but it remains to be seen if the schools will find a way to make an early exit. Each university would have to pay a penalty of at least $75 million to $80 million to break that agreement, or hope that the Big 12 dissolves before the contract expires.

On Tuesday, UT and OU formally notified the SEC they are seeking "an invitation for membership" beginning July 1, 2025.

SEC presidents and chancellors have scheduled a meeting for Thursday, in which they will discuss expansion and whether to add the two schools to what would be college football's first superconference of 16 teams, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN.