The Chicago White Sox are finalizing a deal to acquire second baseman Cesar Hernandez from the Cleveland Indians, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The compensation heading to Cleveland is unknown at this time.

The White Sox have long been in the market for a second baseman, and now they get one in the 31-year-old Hernandez, who is hitting .231/.307/.431 with 18 homers.

The White Sox lost Nick Madrigal for the season in June after he had surgery to repair tendon tears in his right hamstring.