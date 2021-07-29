The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired three-time All-Star closer Brad Hand from the Washington Nationals for minor league catcher Riley Adams, the teams announced Thursday.

Hand is 5-5 with a 3.59 ERA and 21 saves this season.

Hand signed a one-year, $10.5 million contract with the Nats this past offseason. He was coming off another solid season as the closer for the Cleveland Indians in 2020, leading the major leagues with 16 saves, but was a victim of the team's salary purge heading into 2021.

The Blue Jays have had a multitude of injuries in their bullpen, beginning with the team losing Kirby Yates to Tommy John surgery to start the season.

Also missing time has been Julian Merryweather (oblique), Tyler Chatwood (neck), Carl Edwards Jr. (oblique) and David Phelps, lost for the season after undergoing surgery on his right lat.

Adams, 25, is considered the best power hitter in Toronto's system according to Baseball America. He joins the Nationals after hitting .239 with seven homers, 17 RBIs in 35 games for Triple-A East Buffalo.