The Los Angeles Dodgers are finalizing a deal to acquire left-hander Danny Duffy from the Kansas City Royals, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The Royals will be getting players to be named later for Duffy, sources told Passan.

Duffy, who is currently on the injured list with a flexor strain, has no-trade protection that he's expected to waive. He will be a free agent this winter.

The 32-year-old veteran has spent his entire 11-year career with the Royals, who drafted him in the third round of the 2007 MLB draft.

Duffy is 4-3 with a 2.51 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 61 innings pitched for the Royals this season. He is 68-68 with a 3.95 ERA in his career.