Jeff Passan breaks down how the Yankees came to terms with the Cubs to trade for Anthony Rizzo. (1:00)

The New York Yankees are finalizing a deal to acquire first baseman Anthony Rizzo from the Chicago Cubs, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Outfielder Kevin Alcantara and right-handed pitcher Alexander Vizcaino, both minor leaguers, will be headed from New York to Chicago in the trade, sources told ESPN's Marly Rivera.

Rizzo wasn't in the lineup for the Cubs' series finale against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday. The three-time All-Star is batting .248 with 14 home runs and 40 RBIs in 92 games this season. He will turn 32 on Aug. 8.

Rizzo has spent the past 10 seasons with Chicago. The left-handed slugger came over in a trade with the San Diego Padres in 2012 and is considered one of the iconic Cubs after helping break a 108-year championship drought in 2016.

The move to get Rizzo comes after New York also got All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers. Both players give the heavily right-handed Yankees a much-needed powerful lefty bat.

The news of the trade was first reported by the YES Network.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.