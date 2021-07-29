The Seattle Mariners are finalizing a deal to acquire reliever Diego Castillo from the Tampa Bay Rays for right-hander JT Chargois and third base prospect Austin Shenton, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Thursday.

Castillo serves as a replacement for right-handed reliever Kendall Graveman, who Seattle traded to the Houston Astros on Tuesday. The Rays, meanwhile, boast the second-best bullpen ERA in baseball.

Castillo, 27, has a 2.72 ERA with 14 saves this season. He is set to hit his first arbitration year next season.

Chargois, 30, has 3.00 ERA in 30 innings pitched this season. Shenton, 23, was a Round 5 pick in the 2019 draft.

The trade is pending a review of medical records.

