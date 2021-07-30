Vlad Guerrero Jr. crushes a home run 436-feet out of the stadium to plate three runs and give the Blue Jays a 9-0 lead over the Red Sox. (0:35)

BOSTON -- The Toronto Blue Jays are finally heading home -- and they're doing it on a high note.

Toronto crushed the Boston Red Sox 13-1 on Thursday night in what will be their last game as a team without a home.

The coronavirus pandemic and health protocols have kept the Blue Jays south of the Canadian border the past two seasons as they played "home" games in Buffalo, New York, and Dunedin, Florida, but the club was headed back to Toronto after the game and are scheduled to host the Kansas City Royals at Rogers Centre on Friday night.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. led the way in Thursday's romp, hitting a three-run homer all the way out of Fenway Park. As a team, the Blue Jays tagged the Red Sox for 16 hits and scored in six of the first seven innings while building a 12-0 lead.

Every Toronto starter had at least one hit and drove in at least one run as the Blue Jays went 9 for 20 with runners in scoring position. Cavan Biggio was the only Toronto starter who didn't score a run.

Hyun Jin Ryu (10-5) held Boston to two hits over six innings, struck out five and didn't walk a batter.

The Blue Jays split the four-game series at first-place Boston, which still leads the AL East heading to second-place Tampa Bay for a weekend series.

